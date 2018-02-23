Why ministry wants MPs to dissolve land commission

| Published Fri, February 23rd 2018 at 10:21, Updated February 23rd 2018 at 10:28 GMT +3

National Lands Commission (NLC) Chairman Dr Muhammad Swazuri. [Photo: Courtesy]

Chief Administrative Secretary in the Ministry of Lands Gideon Mung’aro (pictured) wants National Land Commission members to serve on part-time basis.

While citing overlapping roles between the ministry and the agency, Mung'aro called on MPs to dissolve the commission.

"The changes should be effected when chairman Muhammad Swazuri’s six-year term ends in February next year," said Mung'aro.

“My suggestion is the next commission, after Swazuri, should be part time to address the issues that have affected relations between the ministry and the commission,” Munga’ro advised when he appeared before National Assembly’s Lands Committee on Thursday.

This came on the backdrop of a frosty relationship between the two, with the commission accusing the ministry of taking over some of its roles.