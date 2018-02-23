MPs vote House commissioners as Gladys Wanga dropped

| Published Fri, February 23rd 2018 at 08:23, Updated February 23rd 2018 at 08:26 GMT +3

Homabay County Women Representative Gladys Wanga who is also a Parliamentary Salaries Commissioner (PSC) at a Press Conference. (Courtesy)

Homa Bay Woman Representative Gladys Wanga became a casualty in the battle for powerful House commission positions that pitted National Super Alliance affiliate parties.

The Raila Odinga-led ODM had to drop Ms Wanga from its Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC) list of nominees and settled for Vihiga Senator George Khaniri of Amani National Congress (ANC).

This was occasioned by Wiper’s decision to separately submit Borabu MP Ben Momanyi’s name for consideration.

Initially, NASA had submitted the names of Khaniri, Wanga, and Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa, but Wiper insisted on taking one slot by submitting Momanyi’s name.

NASA is entitled to three slots, one of which must come from the Senate, explaining why Wanga was dropped for Senator Khaniri.

MPs voted in senators Beth Mugo (nominated), Aaron Cheruiyot (Kericho), MPs Adan Keynan (Eldas), and Naomi Shaban (Taveta) from the Jubilee side and Khaniri (ANC), Jumwa (ODM), and Momanyi (Wiper) from NASA. The voting was through acclamation.

An attempt to lock out Mugo and Keynan, who will serve in the commission for a second term, was overruled by Speaker Justice Muturi.