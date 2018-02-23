Wiper party wants an end to criticism

| Published Fri, February 23rd 2018 at 00:00, Updated February 22nd 2018 at 22:59 GMT +3

Wiper party has called for an end to criticism levelled against its leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, following his absence from Opposition chief Raila Odinga's 'swearing-in' ceremony on January 30.

The party leaders want Kalonzo accorded the same respect shown to his co-principals Raila, Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetang'ula

They want the four National Super Alliance (NASA) principals to issue a joint statement to address the circumstances surrounding Raila's 'swearing in' at Uhuru Park, which Kalonzo and the other principals skipped.

Led by former Machakos senator Johnstone Muthama, they said Kalonzo had braved many insults and that there was need to tell Kenyans the truth about the ceremony.

Mr Muthama said he was involved in the planning of the 'swearing-in' and that the Wiper leader was still Raila’s deputy in the Opposition coalition.

“If Kalonzo had taken the oath alone, he would have still been criticised. We are on course and if need be, Kalonzo will be sworn in at an appropriate time," said Muthama.

He called for an end to hostility directed at Kalonzo, especially from leaders in the coalition.

"Those abusing the Wiper leader should understand Kalonzo was called many names during the 2007 election but he still became vice president,” Muthama said.

Equal partner

Speaking at Stony Athi Resort in Machakos County, the leaders said Wiper was an equal partner in NASA.

They also called on the Wiper leader to explain to Kenyans why he failed to attend the Uhuru Park fete.

"We as leaders are demanding that NASA principals come out and tell Kenyans what happened during the swearing-in," said Muthama, who showed up for the Wiper meeting after a long absence from the party's affairs.