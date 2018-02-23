Low turnout in poll to pick new LSK officials

| Published Fri, February 23rd 2018 at 00:00, Updated February 22nd 2018 at 22:36 GMT +3

Nakuru Lawyer Steve Mbita taking ballot papers during LSK elections in Nakuru on February 22, 2018. [Photo by Harun Wathari/Standard]

Lawyers yesterday cast their votes to pick new officials to run the Law Society of Kenya for the next two years.

However, there was low turnout. Only 21 per cent of lawyers in Nairobi had voted by 2pm yesterday in an election presided over by Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) officials.

The city county has 6,000 of the total 9,009 LSK members countrywide.

Martin Simotwo, a presiding officer at the Milimani Courts, said a large number of lawyers had been expected to participate but most of them kept away.

The voting started at about 8am and was expected to end by 5pm in all the 28 polling stations countrywide.

The contest was between Allen Gichuhi and James Mwamu. Both went for the seat for the second time as they lost to outgoing LSK President Isaac Okero in 2016. Mr Gichuhi, who cast his ballot at the Milimani Courts, claimed that the numbers were high.

“So far, it’s going on very well. I am excited by the large voter turnout. There is a hashtag that has been going 'can’t vie can’t vote' and that was quite exaggerated,” he said.

The lawyer said his stronghold was Nairobi.

Mwamu, a former East Africa Law Society chairman, cast his vote at the Supreme Court building, noting that more young lawyers had voted compared to their seniors.

In Kisumu, Mr Mwamu was in the lead by the time of going to press, with 142 votes against Gichuhi's 17.

The day-long exercise that started at 8.30am attracted several lawyers who lauded the exercise, saying it was free and fair.

Although Kisumu had 182 registered voters, lawyers drawn from other parts of the western region were also allowed to participate. The voting did not interfere with the daily court proceedings.

Yvonne Okeyo, the polling station’s presiding officer, said the exercise went smoothly with only a single vote spoilt for the president.

The vice president’s contest attracted two candidates – Chiggai Harriet, who was serving in the outgoing council as a member, and Joy Masinde. The two were racing to replace Faith Waigwa.

LSK positions attracted 20 women candidates.

The general member representative race had Roselyn Odede, Francis Masika, Herine Okoth, Harriet Njoki, Maria Mbeneka, Wilkister Nyagito, Eric Theuri, and Moses Njoroge. Only two lawyers will be picked.

The LSK disciplinary tribunal position had Gladys Wamaitha, Anna Cherono, Grace Akinyi, Gad Kipkurui, Tom Mutei, Gideon Migiro, Kibira Ocharo, George Ochich, and Michaekl Nyongesa, but only four will sail through.

The Nairobi Bar representative seat was being eyed by Handa Ekatrina, Carolyne Kamende, Boniface Apamo, Cohen Amanya, George Omwansa, and Dorothy Jemator.

Annet Nyukuri, David Njuguna, Stephen Odhiambo, Damaris Ndinda, Jane Jeptoo, Beth Kemunto, Samuel Odhiambo, and Bernard Kipkoech were eyeing the upcountry LSK representative seat.

In Nakuru, polling began at 8am, with IEBC returning officer Gilbert Serem saying the process went on well and by 1pm more than 140 lawyers had turned up to vote.

Nakuru has 244 lawyer. However, according to the returning officer, the number could go up as lawyers are allowed vote anywhere irrespective of their areas of operation.

Former Rift valley LSK chairperson Kipkoech Ng'etich is vying for a position as LSK Council member upcountry representative.

In Kakamega, lawyers started arriving at the Kakamega law courts as early as 7am.

Speaking to journalists moments after he had voted, the Kakamega branch LSK president, Charles Matete, said at least 50 lawyers were expected to participate in the exercise.

Lawyers Annet Nyukuri and Kebiru Ocharo (all from Bungoma) are contesting to represent the Western chapter as upcountry representative and at the disciplinary tribunal respectively.

