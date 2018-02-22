Lobby asks court to disband Uhuru's cabinet Next Story
Three children die after fire gut down their house in Kariobangi, Nairobi

By Cyrus Ombati | Published Thu, February 22nd 2018 at 13:26, Updated February 22nd 2018 at 13:38 GMT +3
Three siblings died in a fire incident in Kariobangi, Nairobi

Nairobi, Kenya: Three children were Wednesday night burnt and killed in a fire incident in Kariobangi, Nairobi.

The minors who were in the house had been left there by their parents who were away when the fire broke out.

Police said the fire was started by a candle.

The candle is believed to have fallen on the bed and lit the fire that killed them and destroyed other nearby structures. The bodies of the two boys and a girl were later moved to City Mortuary. Cases of fire incidents have been on the rise mostly in informal settlements.

Efforts by fire engines to contain the incidents have in the past been hindered by poor access roads in the affected areas and poor response from the providers.

The County Government has purchased more engines to help address the menace that is becoming a norm.

