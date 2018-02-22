The deadly borehole of Silale Next Story
Governor wants board dissolved Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Rift Valley

Nakuru woman arrested for ‘aborting’ 7-month-old foetus

By Sarah Otieno | Published Thu, February 22nd 2018 at 00:00, Updated February 21st 2018 at 23:15 GMT +3
Police say the woman will undergo medical examination before trial [Courtesy]

A woman was yesterday arrested in Paul Machanga estate in Kivumbini on suspicion that she had aborted a foetus.

The foetus was found dumped in sewage near the woman's home.

ALSO READ: Why Nakuru County is reluctant to pay Sh3 billion bills

According to the Kivumbini area assistant chief, Jane Muthoni, the woman was arrested after her neighbours reported that they suspected she had had an abortion.

The suspect, who has two children, was arrested when she tried to flee. Nakuru OCPD Samuel Obara said the woman would be taken for a medical examination and then charged in court.

RELATED TOPICS:
abortion
nakuru county
kivumbini

WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

NGOs push for reintroduction of ‘safe' abortion guidelines

NGOs push for reintroduction of ‘safe' abortion guidelines

Woman brutally murdered in Nakuru

Woman brutally murdered in Nakuru

Family of five killed in road accident buried

Family of five killed in road accident buried

Alarm over shortage of doctors in Nakuru County

Alarm over shortage of doctors in Nakuru County

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Rift Valley

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited