Nakuru woman arrested for ‘aborting’ 7-month-old foetus

| Published Thu, February 22nd 2018 at 00:00, Updated February 21st 2018 at 23:15 GMT +3

Police say the woman will undergo medical examination before trial [Courtesy]

A woman was yesterday arrested in Paul Machanga estate in Kivumbini on suspicion that she had aborted a foetus.

The foetus was found dumped in sewage near the woman's home.

According to the Kivumbini area assistant chief, Jane Muthoni, the woman was arrested after her neighbours reported that they suspected she had had an abortion.

The suspect, who has two children, was arrested when she tried to flee. Nakuru OCPD Samuel Obara said the woman would be taken for a medical examination and then charged in court.