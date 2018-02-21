MKU partners with airline on air travel and hospitality training in East Africa

| Published Wed, February 21st 2018 at 19:44, Updated February 21st 2018 at 19:53 GMT +3

MKU founder and the Chairman Prof. Simon Gicharu and Rwanda High Commissioner to Kenya James Kimonyo in a past function [File, Standard]

Mount Kenya University (Kigali Campus) has partnered with Rwanda airline to design degree and master’s programs in air travel and hospitality in the region.

A memorandum of understanding signed between MKU(R) and RwandAir shows that the university committed to come up with degree programmes in civil aviation, accounting, business, marketing and tourism management and in-flight service management.

The university will also offer Masters programmes in civil aviation, advanced computer systems development, mobile web development, advanced computing, information and network security.

Global Master of Business Administration and some short executive programmes will also be developed and taught by the university according to the needs of RwandAir.

“All study material will be developed by MKU(R) in consultation with RwandAir. Textbooks and any additional study materials or equipment shall be to the cost of the university,” reads the MoU.

University Vice Chancellor Prof Edwin Odhuno and acting RwandaAir Chief Executive Officer chance Ndagano signed the agreement.

MKU Founder and chairman Simon Gicharu said the partnership will revolutionise air travel and hospitality training in the region.

"We are moving towards hands on and real time learning experiences in air travel and hospitality training. No more theories and guess work in sector trainings," said Gicharu.

The airline shall share internships between the two institutions subject to security rules and regulations governing the airport.

The airline shall also provide necessary transport, and meals for trainees for RwandAir sponsored trainees.

It will also identify trainees to be trained in the university and ensure management and discipline of trainees during the training duration

On its part, the university committed to ensure integrity and quality of its programmes and degrees in line with international standards.

And all formal assessments through assignments, practicals or examinations shall be the responsibility of the university.

“All parties shall consult on learning outcomes of programmes as well as assignments. The parties agree to a process of consultation to determine needs and priorities,” reads the agreement.