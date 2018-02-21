Why I took the baby, theft suspect confesses Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Kenya

Three arrested in kidnap gone awry in Langata, Nairobi

By Cyrus Ombati | Published Wed, February 21st 2018 at 09:42, Updated February 21st 2018 at 10:14 GMT +3
 

Three people including a Kenya Defence Forces soldier were Tuesday arrested in a botched-up ransom demand after kidnapping a boy in Langata, Nairobi.

The three had held the boy hostage and were demanding Sh5 million-ransom to release him.

ALSO READ: Day cash officer walked away with Sh10.8m from bank

The boy's parents  informed police who later tracked the suspects to a house where they were arrested.

Police involved in the Tuesday night operation said some of the suspects were drunk when they were caught.

The suspects are under interrogation and will be charged when the probe is complete. The boy was reunited with the parents, police said.

Langata OCPD Elijah Mwangi said they were interested in establishing whether more people were involved in the kidnapping.

Kidnappings have decreased with police employing digital technology to trace, arrest or kill criminals.

RELATED TOPICS:
kidnapping
kdf
crime

WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Day cash officer walked away with Sh10.8m from bank

Day cash officer walked away with Sh10.8m from bank

More suspects arrested in Sh2.4m rice theft

More suspects arrested in Sh2.4m rice theft

The extraordinary life of a fugitive killer on the run for 23 years

The extraordinary life of a fugitive killer on the run for 23 years

Businessman kills suspected robber in Nairobi

Businessman kills suspected robber in Nairobi

KTN News popular video




ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Kenya

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited