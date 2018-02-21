Three arrested in kidnap gone awry in Langata, Nairobi

| Published Wed, February 21st 2018 at 09:42, Updated February 21st 2018 at 10:14 GMT +3

Three people including a Kenya Defence Forces soldier were Tuesday arrested in a botched-up ransom demand after kidnapping a boy in Langata, Nairobi.

The three had held the boy hostage and were demanding Sh5 million-ransom to release him.

The boy's parents informed police who later tracked the suspects to a house where they were arrested.

Police involved in the Tuesday night operation said some of the suspects were drunk when they were caught.

The suspects are under interrogation and will be charged when the probe is complete. The boy was reunited with the parents, police said.

Langata OCPD Elijah Mwangi said they were interested in establishing whether more people were involved in the kidnapping.

Kidnappings have decreased with police employing digital technology to trace, arrest or kill criminals.