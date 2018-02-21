Government to work with counties to deliver 'Big Four' agenda

| Published Wed, February 21st 2018 at 00:00, Updated February 20th 2018 at 23:02 GMT +3

The State is holding talks with county governments to ensure that President Uhuru Kenyatta’s key development agenda is implemented.

After assuming office for his second term last year, the President unveiled what he termed his 'Big Four' agenda, listing four key pillars - manufacturing, universal healthcare, affordable housing and food security.

National Treasury officials on Tuesday told senators that the ambitious programmes that the Jubilee administration planned to implement over the next five years fell under devolved functions and would therefore need the State to partner with the counties.

“The State is working with counties to ensure that the objectives are realised like it has been doing with the health sector and housing,” Geoffrey Mwau, Treasury’s director general on budget told members of the Senate Finance Committee.

Mega projects

Mr Mwau however told the committee led by Senator Mohamed Mohamud (Mandera) that there was no proposed budget for the Jubilee mega projects, adding they would be covered by funds set aside for the respective ministries.

“We shall re-organise the budget within the fiscal year to accommodate the Big Four. This will slow down ongoing projects but this does not mean we are abandoning them,” he said.

Mwau was accompanied by newly-appointed Treasury Chief Administrative Secretary Nelson Gachuhie among other officials.

Earlier, while appearing before the same committee, Jane Kiringai, chairperson of the Commission on Revenue Allocation, cautioned that a budget deficit would deal a death blow to the the agenda, which is at the heart of the Jubilee administration.

The Senate committee is collecting views from stakeholders to deliberate over the 2018 Budget Policy Statement.

