Robbers rape woman, kill her husband in Kakamega

By Jackline Inyanji | Published Tue, February 20th 2018 at 15:02, Updated February 20th 2018 at 15:04 GMT +3

A-50-year old man was killed by unknown assailants and his wife raped in a night attack that has triggered anger among villagers in Shinyalu sub-county.

The incident sparked tension in the area after villagers torched at least three houses of persons suspected to be behind the weekend incident.

Neighbours said they heard screams at around 11pm and rushed to the homestead, where they found the man bleeding profusely.

“He had cuts on the throat and head, and one of his eyes was almost gouged out. He had also been beaten with a blunt object on the forehead,” said one of the neighbours.

The man died as neighbours rushed him to hospital.

According to his wife, who is recuperating in hospital, the attackers had covered faces and told her husband they had instructions to kill him if he did not give them money.

“They raped me in turns while others were torturing my husband. They put a piece of cloth in my mouth so I could not cry for help,” she said.

The gang then moved to a neighbouring village where they raped another woman. Police fired in the air to disperse angry villagers who went on the rampage following the attacks.

Area Chief Samuel Sechero said the suspects were mainly youths.

