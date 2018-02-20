Four people perish in tragic road accident along Nakuru-Nairobi Highway

| Published Tue, February 20th 2018 at 00:15, Updated February 20th 2018 at 01:02 GMT +3

[Photo: Courtesy]

Four people have died and six others injured in a tragic road accident at Kikopey area, along the Nakuru-Nairobi Highway.

Confirming the accident on Monday night, Rift Valley Red Cross regional manager Michele Ayabei said the accident involved three vehicles including two trailers and a North Rift shuttle.

ALSO READ: Family of five killed in road accident buried

Mr Ayabei said all the vehicles were heading towards Nakuru Town before the 9:30pm accident.

He said the driver of one of the trailers lost control, and rammed into the passenger matatu, that further hit another trailer that was ahead of it.

Four people who were travelling in the passenger matatu succumbed at the scene while 6 others were rushed to Gilgil Sub-County Hospital.

"Four passengers died at the scene while six others in critical condition have been rushed to hospital," said Ayabei.