Raila dismisses claims against Magaya, Ndii

| Published Tue, February 20th 2018 at 00:00, Updated February 19th 2018 at 23:16 GMT +3

NASA leader Raila Odinga has defended two of his strategists against accusations that they are rocking the coalition from within.

Raila dismissed reports on Monday attributed to lawyer Miguna Miguna that David Ndii and the NASA chief executive, Norman Magaya, were working for Jubilee.

Economist Ndii is the head of the People’s Assemblies Organising Committee.

On Monday, sections of the media reported that Miguna, the self-declared National Resistance Movement (NRM) general, had accused the duo of being Jubilee moles.

Miguna was deported to Canada over his role in Raila’s swearing-in as the ‘people’s president’.

Miguna was said to have claimed Ndii and Magaya were sabotaging NRM. He also reportedly accused Ndii of opposing the swearing-in and Magaya of taking a bribe to divide the Opposition.

But Raila, in a statement to newsrooms Monday, called on opposition supporters to ignore the allegations.

“My attention has been drawn to reports in sections of the media attributed to Miguna Miguna claiming two of the NASA secretariat staff, namely Dr David Ndii and Norman Magaya, are working for Jubilee Party,” Raila said. He urged his supporters to ignore the sentiments and focus on the issues NASA had set out to address.

“We wish to make it clear that as a coalition, we have full confidence in Dr Ndii and Magaya, who have dedicated time and resources working for NASA’s cause. The allegations against the two, if at all they were made, are very unfortunate and detrimental to the cause we are pursuing,” Raila said.

Magaya dismissed the claims, insisting he was focused on working for NASA.

“NASA supporters know who I am. They know what I stand for. They know my principles. They have been with me for eight years. They know it all. I don’t need to justify anything,” he said.

Miguna told The Standard on Monday that he stood by his note but accused the media of distorting what he had stated. Miguna accused sections of the media of failing to publish his statement in full and accused them of appearing to be bent on misleading the public.

“I have noted that no one has denied anything I stated. Not Magaya, not Ndii because my statement is true in both substance and fact,” Miguna said.

He added: “I need to emphasise that our enemy are the despots who stole elections and they are the ones we must focus our energies against. Aluta continua (the struggle continues).”

On Sunday, Miguna caused a storm when he published his criticism of Ndii and Magaya on social media.

In his statement, Miguna told the two to keep off the affairs of NRM, insisting they were not part of the movement.

“I take issue with the fact that you purported to speak on behalf of NRMKe, a movement you have not been part of. I am aware none of my fellow NRMKe leaders had been informed about your conference call nor had you had the courtesy of contacting me, as the NRMKe General, before, during or after my illegal abduction, detention and purported deportation.”

He accused the duo of remaining silent when he was deported. He said media reports had nothing attributed to Magaya and Ndii.

“Neither of you have mentioned my name during the numerous press conferences you have called and statements you have read. It’s as if you were celebrating about the flagrant abuse of my rights with the Jubilee despots! That’s extremely unfortunate!” Miguma wrote.

Raila left the country on Monday for Zimbabwe to attend the burial of his long-time friend, Morgan Tsvangirai.