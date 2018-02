| Published Mon, February 19th 2018 at 00:00, Updated February 18th 2018 at 23:46 GMT +3

[Photo: Courtesy]

A six-year-old boy was burnt to death when the family house caught fire in Magina village on Sunday.

Junior Ochieng’ and his two-year-old brother Naftari Ochieng were alone in the house when the fire broke out.

Their grandfather, Daniel Odawo, said he noticed the fire as he returned home.

Residents only managed to rescue Naftari.

Ndhiwa OCPD Nixon Makoha said they were yet to establish the cause of the fire.