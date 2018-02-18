David Ndii was opposed to Raila’s ‘swearing-in’ and threatened to lead walkout from NASA, claims Miguna

| Published Sun, February 18th 2018 at 18:06, Updated February 18th 2018 at 18:26 GMT +3

Political activist Miguna Miguna has unloaded on his National Super Alliance (NASA) counterparts in a surprise attack.

In his latest attack, Dr Miguna claims that NASA strategist David Ndii and NASA CEO Norman Magaya are secretly working with the Jubilee regime to scuttle Opposition’s plans.

Miguna alleges that the two NASA chiefs are working with the Government to disrupt National Resistance Movement’s (NRM) activities.

In a note addressed to the two on Sunday, the fiery lawyer states that Dr Ndii was opposed to the 'swearing-in' of Raila Odinga on January 30, and threatened to leave the Opposition outfit.

In the scathing remark, the self-proclaimed NRM general accuses Mr Magaya of being a Jubilee sympathizer who worked with Nairobi County Governor Mike Sonko in an attempt to revenge against the former Prime Minister.

“Norman Magaya is actively working for Jubilee. He took Sh30m to withdraw the petition against Sonko in retaliation for his failed nomination to IELA. He had vowed to “revenge against Raila” after that. H.E. Railla Odinga himself told me about it.

“Ndii opposed the swearing in and threatened to lead a walkout from NASA of Kalonzo et al. Ndii shouted at me and made the threatens in person in my house. Now that their schemes have flopped, they have conspired to sabotage the NRMKe,” reads part of Miguna’s note. Lawyer Edwin Sifuna (left) NASA CEO Norman Magaya (centre) and Mathare MP Anthony Oluoch addressing the press at a Nairobi hotel on 17/10/17. [Photo: Beverlyne Musili, Standard]

Miguna further says that he has never been invited by Ndii, head of People's Assembly Organising Committee, to participate in the People’s Assembly process since he (Miguna) moved to Opposition’s camp.

“David, you have been leading the People’s Assembly process. You have never invited me to any of your events. You have never informed me about any of your events. And I have never interfered with that process.

On Saturday, Miguna announced NRM’s ‘Big 5 Agenda’ items.

Responding to President Uhuru Kenyatta on Twitter, Miguna said the Opposition intends to deliver; electoral justice, reclamation of Raila's victory of August 8th, 2017, and overhaul of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

Miguna said NRM also intends to create a credible voters register and protect the Judiciary and the Constitution.

President Uhuru in December last year unveiled what he called the Big Four plan for Kenya, a print out of what the Government plans to achieve in his second and final term in office.

The President said that his administration would focus on food security, affordable housing, manufacturing and affordable healthcare as key pillars.

Delivering his speech during the 54th Jamhuri Day Celebrations at Kasarani Stadium, Uhuru said that the four point plan was informed by his interactions with Kenyans during his re-election campaigns.

"In our interactions, four things emerged as the major concerns that deserved our focus. You told me that a jobless Kenyan is a desperate Kenyan; you told me that a hungry Kenyan is a negative Kenyan; you told me that a sick Kenyan is a weak Kenyan; and you told me that a homeless Kenyan is a Kenyan without hope,” said the President.

The Head of State vowed to dedicate all his energy to actualize the four agendas before he exits the political stage.

He exuded confidence that the plan, if achieved will settle a large percentage of the problems Kenyans face.