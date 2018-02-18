Iranian plane crashes with around 60 passengers

| Published Sun, February 18th 2018 at 11:09, Updated February 18th 2018 at 12:44 GMT +3

Rescue teams have been sent to the site to search for survivors.

An Aseman Airlines flight carrying over 50 people has crashed in the mountainous area of central Iran according to local media report.

The passenger plane is said to have came down in the Zagros mountains near the city of Semirom in Isfahan province while flying between Tehran and the south-western city of Yasuj.

Bad weather is reported to have prevented an emergency helicopter from reaching the site.

The reports further stated that it was impossible for ambulances to reach the mountainous site, so teams had to be sent in by helicopter to look for survivors.

More to follow.