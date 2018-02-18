Anxiety as five governors set to know their fate

| Published Sun, February 18th 2018 at 00:00, Updated February 17th 2018 at 21:49 GMT +3

Migori Governor Zachary Okoth Obado (Right) consult with his lawyer Rogers Sagana (Left) inside court room on 13th February 2018, migori high court dismisses the scrutiny of the SD application filed by Ochilo's lawyer. (Photo:Caleb Kingwara, Standard )

Five governors in Nyanza will this week know their fate in petitions that were filed in various courts challenging their election.

Governors Okoth Obado (Migori), Cyprian Awiti (Homa Bay), John Nyagarama (Nyamira), Cornel Rasanga (Siaya) and James Ongwae of Kisii will all know their fate by February 28.

ALSO READ: Governors push for land audit in sugar belt zones

The cases have drawn interest among voters who have flocked the courts to follow the proceedings.

At one point in Homa Bay County, supporters of Governor Awiti and his challenger, former Kasipul MP Oyugi Magwanga, clashed outside the court.

The judgement of the case will be issued on February 20.

Magwanga challenged Awiti’s election on grounds that it was marred with irregularities, an allegation that lawyers representing Awiti led by Charles Kanjama dismissed.

In Siaya County, Governor Rasanga is also set to know his fate on February 26 in the peititon in which former Rarieda MP Nicholas Gumbo challenged his election.

Gumbo wants the court to nullify Rasanga’s win on grounds that he committed several irregularities.

In Migori, Justice Hillary Chemitei will rule on the case between Governor Obado and former Energy minister Ochillo Ayacko. Kisii governor Ongwae and his Nyamira counterpart Nyagarama will know their fates on February 27 and February 28, respectively.

ALSO READ: Governor replaces CEC nominee who declined appointment with a 28 year-old man