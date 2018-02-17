Kalonzo: No turning back in the fight for electoral justice

| Published Sat, February 17th 2018 at 18:24, Updated February 17th 2018 at 18:29 GMT +3

Wiper party leader Kalonzo addressing mourners during the funeral of Prof. Lenno Mbaga Mwambura at Bodoi in Kikambala, Kilifi County on Saturday

Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has today assured the country that NASA coalition is intact and that there is no cause for alarm.

Kalonzo who was addressing mourners during the funeral of Prof. Lenno Mbaga Mwambura at Bodoi in Kikambala, Kilifi County on Saturday said Raila Odinga, Musalia Mudavdi, Moses Wetangula and himself are working as a team in the fight for electoral justice in Kenya.

The Wiper leader emphasized that Kenya will only be liberated from electoral injustice when leaders forge a united front to ouster the ghost of corruption.

He said the Coalition is determined to slay the dragon of electoral injustice, adding that this fight can only be won through determination and great faith.

“Politics have just started, there is no turning back, we must make sure that not again will elections be stolen and people rule by force.”

Kalonzo says soon the Coalition will hold a national convention to give the way forward for Kenya and for justice to prevail.

Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana in his remarks echoed sentiments by local leaders who said they are ready to support Kalonzo and the NASA coalition in 2022 elections.

The late Prof. Lenno was a brother to Makueni First lady Nazi Kuvutha.