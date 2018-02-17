U.S. charges Russians with 2016 U.S. election tampering to boost Trump Next Story
Uganda to widen relief fraud probe to U.N. staff, vows reforms Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » World

Three suicide bombers kill 18 in Nigeria's Maiduguri: police

By Reuters | Published Sat, February 17th 2018 at 10:51, Updated February 17th 2018 at 10:54 GMT +3

Three suicide bombers killed 18 people in the northeast Nigerian city of Maiduguri, capital of the state worst hit by the Boko Haram insurgency, its police commissioner said on Saturday.

Nobody has claimed responsibility for the attack but the use of suicide bombers in crowded areas is a hallmark of the Islamist militant group, which has killed more that 20,000 people since 2009 and forced over two million to flee their homes.

ALSO READ: AfDB cited for role in power deal

Damian Chukwu, police commissioner for Borno state, said the attack took place at a fish market around 20 kilometres (12 miles) from the centre of Maiduguri at about 8:00 p.m. (1900 GMT) on Friday.

“The three suicide bombers were killed and 18 other persons died. Twenty-two people were injured,” said Chukwu.

Suicide bombings have continued despite repeated assertions by the government and the military since 2016 to have defeated the Boko Haram insurgency, which aims to create an Islamic state in Nigeria’s northeast.

President Muhammadu Buhari took office in 2015 with a promise to improve security for ordinary Nigerians.

But in addition to the jihadist insurgency, communal violence has plagued swathes of the country in the last few months, including a clash on Thursday that killed 18.

RELATED TOPICS:
suicide bombers
Nigeria
Maiduguri

Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Head of Nigeria's anti-corruption court charged with bribery

Head of Nigeria's anti-corruption court charged with bribery

Morocco to face Nigeria in finals of CHAN tournament as Sudan, Libya play in 3rd-Place Play-off

Morocco to face Nigeria in finals of CHAN tournament as Sudan, Libya play in 3rd-Place Play-off

Morocco, Nigeria, Sudan and Libya through to semi-finals of CHAN tournament 2018

Morocco, Nigeria, Sudan and Libya through to semi-finals of CHAN tournament 2018

Nigeria summons U.S ambassador over Trump comment

Nigeria summons U.S ambassador over Trump comment

Watch Live TV




ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

World

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited