Gusii elders denounce plans to crown MP Simba Arati as community spokesman

| Published Fri, February 16th 2018 at 20:28, Updated February 16th 2018 at 20:33 GMT +3

Dagoreti North MP Simba Arati

Gusii Council of Elders has criticised plans to crown Dagoreti North MP Simba Arati (pictured) as the Gusii community spokesman.

Led by their Chairman James Matundura, the elders said Arati had no blessings of the elders to seek that position.

“We have been surprised by reports that Simba Arati is planning to be crowned as Gusii community spokesman, yet he has not come to us and convinced us that he is the most suitable candidate to assume the very important position,” said Mr Matundura.

The elders said they have senior leaders from the community who include Kisii Governor James Ongwae, Nyamira Governor John Nyagarama, Kisii Senator Sam Ongeri and the Chief Administrative Secretary Ministry of Transport Chris Obure who qualify yet they have not sought that position.

The elders said the last community spokesman was former Cabinet Minister Simeon Nyachae who had convinced the community that he was fit for that position due to many years of experience as a senior civil servant and politician.

“Nyachae became our spokesman after he managed to galvanise the entire community behind his presidential bid on a Ford-People ticket in the 2002 General Election where a number of leaders rallied behind his candidature,” said Matundura.

The elders said Arati has a long way to go as far as the community leadership is concerned.