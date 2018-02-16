ANC 'rebels' accused of undermining Mudavadi Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Politics

Gusii elders denounce plans to crown MP Simba Arati as community spokesman

By Edwin Nyarangi | Published Fri, February 16th 2018 at 20:28, Updated February 16th 2018 at 20:33 GMT +3
Dagoreti North MP Simba Arati

Gusii Council of Elders has criticised plans to crown Dagoreti North MP Simba Arati (pictured) as the Gusii community spokesman.

Led by their Chairman James Matundura, the elders said Arati had no blessings of the elders to seek that position.

ALSO READ: Six county officials arrested over hate speech

“We have been surprised by reports that Simba Arati is planning to be crowned as Gusii community spokesman, yet he has not come to us and convinced us that he is the most suitable candidate to assume the very important position,” said Mr Matundura.

The elders said they have senior leaders from the community who include Kisii Governor James Ongwae, Nyamira Governor John Nyagarama, Kisii Senator Sam Ongeri and the Chief Administrative Secretary Ministry of Transport Chris Obure who qualify yet they have not sought that position.

The elders said the last community spokesman was former Cabinet Minister Simeon Nyachae who had convinced the community that he was fit for that position due to many years of experience as a senior civil servant and politician.

“Nyachae became our spokesman after he managed to galvanise the entire community behind his presidential bid on a Ford-People ticket in the 2002 General Election where a number of leaders rallied behind his candidature,” said Matundura.

The elders said Arati has a long way to go as far as the community leadership is concerned.

RELATED TOPICS:
Gusii
council of elders
kisii
Simba Arati

WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Nasa in plans to take People Assemblies crusade up-country

Nasa in plans to take People Assemblies crusade up-country

Court reinstates Simba Arati's security detail temporarily

Court reinstates Simba Arati's security detail temporarily

MP Arati's firearm withdrawn as crackdown on NRM link continues

MP Arati's firearm withdrawn as crackdown on NRM link continues

Ongwae in dilemma over the 'ballooned' wage bill

Ongwae in dilemma over the 'ballooned' wage bill

Watch Live TV




ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Politics

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited