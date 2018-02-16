NASA MPs allege scheme to remove CJ Maraga Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Politics

You are spoiling my chances for Presidency; Mudavadi tells 'rebels'

By Rawlings Otieno | Published Fri, February 16th 2018 at 00:00, Updated February 15th 2018 at 22:53 GMT +3
Nominated MP Godfrey Osotsi addresses journalists at Uncle Sam in Luanda constituency, where Amani National Congress party held its grassroots meeting. [Photo by Eric Lungai/Standard]

The troubled Amani National Congress (ANC) yesterday accused two of its legislators of being enemies of the party.

ANC accused Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala and nominated MP Godfrey Osotsi of undermining party leader Musalia Mudavadi.

ALSO READ: Conte handed ‘present from Mourinho’ in press conference

A day after Mr Mudavadi banned party meetings unless they are sanctioned by the secretariat, the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) and the Parliamentary Group convened to discuss the conduct of the ‘rebels’.

Mudavadi took the action in a bid to forestall divisions in the party occasioned by the debate over his failure to attend the swearing-in of NASA leader Raila Odinga on January 30.

Speaking after ANC Parliamentary Group and NEC meeting yesterday, the party said Malala and Osotsi were being used to wreck the party with intention of jeopardising Mudavadi's 2022 presidential ambition.

ANC PG chair Ayub Savula, Mudavadi’s close ally Sakwa Bunyasi (Nambale), Tindi Mwale (Butere), Christopher Aseka (Khwisero), Ernest Ogesi (Vihiga) and party Secretary General Barrack Muluka declared they would not sit and watch as the two rebels tore the party apart.

“We have solid evidence about the sponsorship of these efforts to tear our party apart and nip in the bud Mudavadi's presidential ambition for 2022,” said Savula. 

RELATED TOPICS:
amani national congress
musalia mudavadi
anc
anc rebels
nasa

WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

United star ‘demand’ Mourinho to change his playing position

United star ‘demand’ Mourinho to change his playing position

Ramaphosa elected South Africa's President

Ramaphosa elected South Africa's President

Premier League manager brands Manchester City ‘disrespectful’ after transfer saga

Premier League manager brands Manchester City ‘disrespectful’ after transfer saga

South Africa starts walk back to post-Zuma rehabilitation

South Africa starts walk back to post-Zuma rehabilitation

Watch Live TV




ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Politics

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited