Abandon Raila now, leaders tell Kalonzo

| Published Fri, February 16th 2018 at 00:00, Updated February 15th 2018 at 21:48 GMT +3

Tharaka-Nithi Governor Muthomi Njuki launches upgrade of Kajuki-Ishiara road.

Local Jubilee politicians have asked Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka to join the ruling party.

Speaking yesterday during the launch of the upgrading of the 20-kilometre Kajuki-Kabururu-Ishiara road in Chuka/Igambang’ombe constituency, the leaders said they were ready to welcome Mr Kalonzo into the party.

Governor Muthomi Njuki, who was accompanied by his deputy, Nyamu Kagwima, and Chuka/Igambang'ombe MP Patrick Munene, said the former vice president was 'uneasy' in the National Super Alliance (NASA) and was pondering his next move.

Mr Munene claimed the life of the NASA coalition ended after its principal, Raila Odinga, took an illegal oath.

“Raila went on to swear himself in as the people’s president and within no time, he started calling for elections in August. This shows that he has run out of political ideas and Mr Kalonzo should abandon him,” said the MP.

The governor criticised Opposition legislators who were boycotting some sittings in Parliament while continuing to earn salary.

"NASA MPs and senators should know that they were elected to represent their people in their respective Houses and that is what they are paid for," he said.