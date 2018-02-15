Police gun down seven robbery suspects in Nakuru Next Story
Kenya to continue facing political instability- US intelligence warns Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Kenya

Elephant attacks on the rise as four victims hopitalised in Laikipia

By Jacinta Mutura | Published Thu, February 15th 2018 at 11:15, Updated February 15th 2018 at 11:21 GMT +3
Nanyuki Teaching and Referral Hospital

Four people are nursing injuries at Nanyuki Teaching and Referral Hospital following attacks by elephants in the last one month.

The three men and a teenager suffered fractures and internal organ injuries in separate attacks that have triggered alarm in the area.

ALSO READ: Audit saves county Sh500M loss to ghost contractors

Fifteen-year-old Loisite Maiyan was attacked at the Makurian Group Ranch on his way home in the evening.

Maiyan has been in hospital with limb injuries for about a month now.

Tiron Kiperus suffered broken lower limbs, bruises on the face and multiple fractures on the ribs when he was trampled by an elephant on Sunday night.

Medics at the hospital said Mr Kiperus was lucky to be alive. They said he was unconscious when he was moved from Dol Dol Sub-County Hospital.

Another attack survivor, Leperere Loloishumi, 48, has been in the hospital for two weeks with a fractured pelvis and lower jaw.

And the fourth victim, Koipaso ole Molongo, 70, narrowly escaped death when he put up a fight against a charging elephant in Kimanju.

“It threw me into a thicket. I was saved by herders who scared it away,” he said from his hospital bed.

Kenya Wildlife Service Laikipia Warden in Charge Richard Chepkwony attributed the rising cases of elephant attacks to an ongoing drought.

ALSO READ: More British troops to train in Laikipia County

 

RELATED TOPICS:
Elephant attacks
Laikipia
Nanyuki Teaching and Referral Hospital

WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

More British troops to train in Kenya

More British troops to train in Kenya

Muriithi's poll victory upheld by High Court

Muriithi's poll victory upheld by High Court

Photographic exercise to count Grevy’s Zebras complete

Photographic exercise to count Grevy’s Zebras complete

Laikipia County raises SME fund to Sh50 million

Laikipia County raises SME fund to Sh50 million

Watch Live TV




ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Kenya

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited