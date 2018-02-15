Boost to inspection of projects in Taita-Taveta County

| Published Thu, February 15th 2018 at 00:00, Updated February 14th 2018 at 23:59 GMT +3

Taita Taveta County Governor Granton Samboja. [Photo by Maarufu Mohamed/Standard]

The county government is revamping the monitoring and evaluation unit to enable field officers assess development projects better.

Governor Granton Samboja said this would enhance quality of work and ensure residents get value for money.

“Development of the monitoring and evaluation unit is key in ensuring accountability for resources spent on projects,” he said.

The governor’s remarks came after he received a report by a task force that evaluated projects by the former administration.

The report has drawn mixed reactions from residents. Samboja formed the task force in September last year to inspect all development projects implemented since 2013 and confirm qualify, status of completion and justification on any delayed or stalled projects.

It was also aimed at evaluating project cost and value for money in accordance with the project delivery objectives.

According to the task force report, some projects worth billions of shillings were shoddily implemented. Samboja said several projects had stalled, leading to wastage of public resources.