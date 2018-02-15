Residents to benefit from sh96m housing project

| Published Thu, February 15th 2018 at 00:00, Updated February 14th 2018 at 23:47 GMT +3

Homa Bay Governor Cyprian Awiti (Center) and with Human Habitat Board Chairman Koome Kiragu (Awiti’s right) during a press briefing at the county headquarters on February 14, 2018. [Photo by James Omoro/Standard]

Some 120 vulnerable households in the county are set to benefit from a Sh96 million housing programme.

An organisation, Habitat for Humanity, in partnership with the county government, is initiating the housing programme that will see residents benefit from modern houses at a cost of Sh800, 000 each.

The organisation board chairman Koome Kiragu, who met Governor Cyprian Awiti, said the programme was targetting people who live in extreme poverty.

“Our purpose is to ensure we accord Homa Bay residents good houses... We are working hand in hand with local leaders to enhance our criteria of getting deserving beneficiaries,” he said.

Mr Kiragu said Habitat for Humanity had constructed the first 20 houses in Rangwe, Ndhiwa and Mbita sub-counties.

“The work remaining for other houses will commence in the next few weeks. We will also endeavour to increase the number of houses from the scheduled 120,” he said.

Awiti promised to allocate a commitment fund in the 2018-2019 financial year budget.