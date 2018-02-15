Churches to hold special prayers for Nyongo as he returns to Kisumu

| Published Thu, February 15th 2018 at 00:00, Updated February 14th 2018 at 23:25 GMT +3

Kisumu Governor Anyang' Nyong'o addressing residents during the Groundbreaking of the Sh27 Million Milk Chilling Plant in Shauri Moyo Estate in Muhoroni Sub County on 8-12-2017. [Photo by Phillip Orwa/Standard]

Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o is expected in Kisumu town tomorrow following his successful surgery in the US.

A special prayer meeting, led by Bishop Mwai Abiero of ACK assisted by Archbishop Zaccheus Okoth of Catholic Church and Ogonyo Ngede of Power of Jesus, will be held for the governor.

ALSO READ: Ranguma challenges dismissal of poll case

Prof Nyong’o has been in the US for almost two months for treatment that involved hip replacement following an accident during pre-election rallies.

The governor left for the US on December 18, last year, for a medical check-up but had to undergo surgery.

While he was away, there were speculations about his health, a petition against his election that was eventually dismissed and squabbles in his administration.

Touching opinion

Nyong’o is expected to give direction on a number of issues which his deputy Dr Mathews Owili could not effect in his absence.

His return is also likely to help reunite his political team that has been at loggerheads.

At one point, Kisumu Senator Fred Outa and Speaker Onyango Oloo warned Dr Owili to act responsibly while Nyong’o was away.

Last month, Nyong’o penned a touching opinion article to dispel ill-talk surrounding his health.

ALSO READ: Court halts relocation of Kachok dumpsite

“For all of you who have sent me messages wishing me quick recovery, I thank you more,” said the governor.

“This was a major surgery, not as simple as I thought. There have been very trying times, but my wife Dorothy has always been there to give me the support and encouragement I need,” he wrote.

He told off Kisumu-based politicians taking advantage of his health to spark succession politics, terming them as prophets of doom.