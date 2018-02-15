Jacob Zuma stays put, refuses to resign Previous Story
Zimbabwe’s Opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai loses battle to cancer, dies aged 65

By Betty Njeru | Published Thu, February 15th 2018 at 00:00, Updated February 15th 2018 at 00:21 GMT +3
Zimbabwe Opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai dies in hospital aged 65. [Photo: Courtesy]

Zimbabwe’s main Opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai has died in hospital while undergoing treatment.

He had been battling colon cancer for the past two years.

Tsvangirai was aged 65 at the time of his death.

The family through his wife has confirmed news of his sudden demise, with MDC party Vice president saying he will be remembered for his brave fight of democracy and change.

Morgan Tsvangirai is a former prime minister and Robert Mugabe's nemesis.  

News of his death comes just a few months after Robert Mugabe stepped down as Zimbabwe’s President, ushering a new era for Zimbabwe.

By the time of his death, Tsvangirai was serving as President of Movement for Democratic Change.

More to follow. 

