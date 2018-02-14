Petitioner cites anomalies to challenge MP's poll victory Next Story
Police arrests five suspects behind motorbike theft in Mombasa

By Benard Sanga | Published Wed, February 14th 2018 at 00:00, Updated February 13th 2018 at 23:25 GMT +3
Five suspects linked to a machete-wielding gang behind wave of motorcycle theft in Mombasa and Kilifi have been arrested.

Mombasa Police Commander Johnston Ipara said one of the suspects was arrested in Embu with a motorcycle suspected to have been stolen in Mtwapa.

The arrest follows a resurgence in theft targeting motorcycles in the region.

A fortnight ago, a boda boda rider was killed in Shanzu and his motorcycle stolen.

Boda boada operators claim that at least four of their colleagues are attacked every month.

The attacks have sparked fears in parts of Kisauni, Changamwe and Likoni where residents say the operators are forced to close business by 7pm, thus affecting movement.

