NASA parties gang against Kalonzo over PSC as Uhuru orders Jubilee MPs to reject Wanga, Khaniri

Nasa MPs led by Wajir West MP Ahmed Kolosh addressing the media when they disowned Wiper nominee to Parliamentary Service Commission at Parliament, on Tuesday 13/02/18 [Photo by Boniface Okendo/Standard]

Three Opposition parties have ganged up against Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka for writing to the Speaker of the National Assembly over sharing of Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC) slots.

Yesterday, more than 15 MPs from Raila Odinga’s ODM, Moses Wetang'ula's Ford Kenya and Musalia Mudavadi’s Amani National Congress (ANC) accused Wiper of going against the common position of the coalition on nominees to the commission.

ALSO READ: NASA collapsing after Raila’s oath, says Wiper deputy party leader

Wiper has written to the speaker, fronting Borabu MP Ben Momanyi as their PSC nominee even as reports emerged there was a collusion between Jubilee and Wiper MPs to vote in the MP and reject some names submitted by the Opposition.

The MPs dared Kalonzo to declare his position in NASA while threatening to 'redefine' their engagement with Wiper in Parliament.

And at State House, during a Jubilee Parliamentary Group meeting, President Uhuru Kenyatta is understood to have expressly directed Jubilee MPs to reject Homa Bay Woman Representative Gladys Wanga who has been fronted to the commission.

Also being targeted by the Jubilee legislators when they vote for seven members to the commission – four from Jubilee and three from NASA – is George Khaniri of ANC.

It is understood that Jubilee resolved to punish any Opposition MP 'notorious for attacking and abusing' President Kenyatta.

“We will vote for both NASA and Jubilee members to meet the required proportion but we are not going to vote for people who abuse the President and say they do not recognise him,” a senior Jubilee member who attended the meeting at State House said.