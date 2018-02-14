Seven people die in tragic accident at Keroka in Kisii County

| Published Wed, February 14th 2018 at 00:00, Updated February 14th 2018 at 00:06 GMT +3

The wreckage of a Probox that was involved in a road accident at Gucha area along Keroka_Masimba area killing seven people. [Photo by Eric Abuga/Standard]

Seven people died in a road accident yesterday at Gucha area along the Keroka-Masimba road in Kisii County.

The accident involved a Probox carrying excess passengers.

Four occupants in the Probox perished on the spot while three pedestrians died on arrival at the Keroka Sub County Hospital.

Those who perished burial of two brothers who died under different circumstances in Masimba.

Keroka OCPD Philip Wambugu confirmed the accident saying that the driver lost control and landed in a ditch.

"The vehicle was carrying six passengers. We will confirm the nature of other survivors," said Wambugu.

Survivors of the accident have been rushed to the Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital.

According to Wambugu, Probox’ have become a menace on the roads.

"They are not supposed to operate as public vehicles. We will continue to sensitize the public on road usage," he said.

