Man demystifies loathed clan’s lineage, identity Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Nyanza

Seven people die in tragic accident at Keroka in Kisii County

By Eric Abuga | Published Wed, February 14th 2018 at 00:00, Updated February 14th 2018 at 00:06 GMT +3
The wreckage of a Probox that was involved in a road accident at Gucha area along Keroka_Masimba area killing seven people. [Photo by Eric Abuga/Standard]

Seven people died in a road accident yesterday at Gucha area along the Keroka-Masimba road in Kisii County.

The accident involved a Probox carrying excess passengers.

ALSO READ: Four die in accident near Subuiga black spot

Four occupants in the Probox perished on the spot while three pedestrians died on arrival at the Keroka Sub County Hospital.

Those who perished burial of two brothers who died under different circumstances in Masimba.

Keroka OCPD Philip Wambugu confirmed the accident saying that the driver lost control and landed in a ditch.

"The vehicle was carrying six passengers. We will confirm the nature of other survivors," said Wambugu.

The wreckage of a Probox that was involved in a road accident at Gucha area along Keroka_Masimba area killing seven people. [Photo by Eric Abuga/Standard]

Survivors of the accident have been rushed to the Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital.

According to Wambugu, Probox’ have become a menace on the roads.

"They are not supposed to operate as public vehicles. We will continue to sensitize the public on road usage," he said.

ALSO READ: Three people die in Mombasa Road accident

RELATED TOPICS:
road accident
probox
keroka-masimba road
kisii county
gucha area

WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Boy,10, killed by speeding truck in Tharaka Nithi

Boy,10, killed by speeding truck in Tharaka Nithi

Another accident happens in Salgaa (Photos)

Another accident happens in Salgaa (Photos)

Parents take police to task over son's death

Parents take police to task over son's death

Ongwae in dilemma over the 'ballooned' wage bill

Ongwae in dilemma over the 'ballooned' wage bill

Watch Live TV




ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Nyanza

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited