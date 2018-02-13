Couples to be gifted condoms ahead of Valentine

| Published Tue, February 13th 2018 at 08:11, Updated February 13th 2018 at 08:26 GMT +3

The donations will be held in Nairobi, Makueni, Mombasa, Kilifi, Turkana, Muranga and Homa Bay counties.

A health-based organisation has kicked off a massive HIV and Aids awareness campaign to mark the International Condoms Day ahead of Valentine's Day.

Aids Healthcare Foundation (AHF-Kenya) today plans to distribute close to a million condoms and test half a million people in seven counties.

AHF Kenya Programme Development Manager Faith Mwende, while making the announcement in Nairobi yesterday, said the International Condoms Day celebrated on the eve of Valentine’s Day seeks to reinforce the important role condoms play in HIV prevention.

Mwende said the celebrations would be held in Nairobi, Makueni, Mombasa, Kilifi, Turkana, Muranga and Homa Bay counties.

AHF Kenya Country Director Samuel Kinyanjui said the role of condoms in HIV prevention was key, adding that his organisation distributes two condom brands – the Love and ICON – free to Kenyans.

"Consistent and proper use of condoms has been proven to be effective in preventing the spread of HIV infection by between 80 and 95 per cent," he said.

AHF Chief of Global Policy, Advocacy and Marketing Terri Ford said condoms were a fashionable way of protecting oneself and one’s partner and should be available for free.