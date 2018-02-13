Massive school heads transfers Next Story
President Uhuru appoints three new principal secretaries Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Kenya

Kalonzo said NASA ideology remained in the hearts and minds of their backers

By Protus Onyango | Published Tue, February 13th 2018 at 00:00, Updated February 12th 2018 at 20:33 GMT +3
Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka

Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has rejected calls by diplomats for the Opposition leadership to recognise Uhuru Kenyatta's presidency.

Addressing supporters from Mavoko constituency at Wiper offices, Kalonzo said the National Super Alliance (NASA) ideology remained in the hearts and minds of their backers, hence forcing Opposition leaders to recognise an "illegitimate government" would not work.

ALSO READ: Rashid Echesa Mohamed, I will turn around the creative industry

"The envoys cannot push us to recognise what was blatant electoral injustice. NASA is a people-driven movement and leaders cannot tell supporters what to do or not recognise," he said. 

"NASA and the National Resistance Movement are in the minds and hearts of our people. Even if you force Raila and myself to recognise Uhuru, can you force the supporters?"

 

RELATED TOPICS:
kalonzo musyoka
NASA
uhuru kenyatta

WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Miguna Miguna sues state for deportation

Miguna Miguna sues state for deportation

State plans to spend billions on Uhuru backyard projects

State plans to spend billions on Uhuru backyard projects

Raila’s fury at US, EU envoys

Raila’s fury at US, EU envoys

Jubilee welcomes envoys demands

Jubilee welcomes envoys demands

Watch Live TV




ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Kenya

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited