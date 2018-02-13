Kalonzo said NASA ideology remained in the hearts and minds of their backers

| Published Tue, February 13th 2018 at 00:00, Updated February 12th 2018 at 20:33 GMT +3

Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka

Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has rejected calls by diplomats for the Opposition leadership to recognise Uhuru Kenyatta's presidency.

Addressing supporters from Mavoko constituency at Wiper offices, Kalonzo said the National Super Alliance (NASA) ideology remained in the hearts and minds of their backers, hence forcing Opposition leaders to recognise an "illegitimate government" would not work.

ALSO READ: Rashid Echesa Mohamed, I will turn around the creative industry

"The envoys cannot push us to recognise what was blatant electoral injustice. NASA is a people-driven movement and leaders cannot tell supporters what to do or not recognise," he said.

"NASA and the National Resistance Movement are in the minds and hearts of our people. Even if you force Raila and myself to recognise Uhuru, can you force the supporters?"