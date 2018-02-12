Boko Haram frees 13 hostages kept captive for over a year Previous Story
Egyptian security forces kill 12 militants in terrorist attack

By Reuters | Published Mon, February 12th 2018 at 10:02, Updated February 12th 2018 at 10:09 GMT +3
Convoy of Egyptian army trucks destroyed by IS militants in Sinai. [Photo: Courtesy]

Egyptian security forces killed 12 Islamist militants in gun battles and arrested 92 suspects, while airstrikes destroyed dozens of militant targets in Sinai, the army said in a statement carried on state television on Monday.

Based on army statements, around 28 militants have been killed since Friday in the latest offensive to crush insurgents blamed for a string of attacks. The latest statement said airstrikes had hit at least 60 militant targets.

President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, who is seeking re-election in March, ordered the armed forces in November to defeat militants within three months after an attack on a mosque killed more than 300 people, the deadliest such incident in the Arab world’s most populous country.

The insurgency poses the greatest challenge to the government in a country that is both the most populous in the Arab World and a main regional ally of the United States.

Sisi was elected for his first term in 2014 after the army ousted Islamist President Mohamed Mursi following mass protests against his rule.

