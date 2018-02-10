We won't be cowed by threats, NASA MP tells Government

| Published Sat, February 10th 2018 at 16:06, Updated February 10th 2018 at 17:28 GMT +3

A politician affiliated to the National Super Alliance has torn into the Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet over his statement on arrest of leaders in the country.

Reacting to IG Boinnet’s statement on Friday that the police will continue with the clampdown on NASA leaders, Ugunja MP Opiyo Wandayi said such a move is unconstitutional.

“The Inspector General of Police, Joseph Boinnet, appears to be caught up in a time warp. His language at Kiganjo Police Station yesterday betrays a person whose mindset is stuck in the old KANU single party era.

“It's unfortunate that the National Police Service has willingly ceded the independence that the 2010 Constitution granted it to certain political elements and busybodies outside the Service. It has gradually transformed itself into a political tool at the disposal of vindictive state actors harbouring sinister motives for the country,” Mr Wandayi said in a statement on Saturday.

Wandayi claimed the police force was an extension of the Jubilee Government that was used to spearhead its agenda.

Wandayi, who is also the ODM Secretary for Political Affairs, said the Opposition outfit will not be cowed or threatened by the State.

He stated Kenyans have been through worse situations in their struggle to entrench the current civil liberties and they would not be intimidated.

“It's extremely disturbing to see the Police Service being used, with careless abandon, as a tool for furthering partisan political agenda. Once you participate in breaking the law, you lose the moral authority to maintain law and order.

“To threaten elected leaders with a continuation of the so-called crackdown, that's clearly unconstitutional, is tantamount to declaring the intention to turn the country into a police state. No doubt, Kenyans shall resist this.

Wandayi concluded, "And the Police officers, regardless of rank, who continue to enforce illegal directives must be made to understand that, in the fullness of time, they shall be held to account, individually."

Ugunja MP and ODM Secretary for Political Affairs Opiyo Wandayi. (Photo: Collins Oduor, Standard)

Boinnet vowed that the crackdown on Opposition leaders and politicians found breaking the law will continue.

He warned politicians that no one will be spared in the clampdown if caught breaking the law.

"We are serving the people in a constitutional manner. Break the law and face the consequences. We will arrest them. We are matching ahead and no going back. We are serving the people in accordance with the Constitution,” said Boinnet.

Boinnet dismissed reports that he disobeyed court orders to release the National Resistance Movement (NRM) self-declared general on February 6, 2018.

"That I am well aware that the Judiciary plays a critical role in our country and I have never disobeyed any court order once brought to my attention. I did not disobey the order of this court. At the time I received the information that the DCI and I were required to be present before the court, I was already scheduled to attend a meeting," the police boss stated.

Boinnet was speaking at the Kiganjo Police Training College in Nyeri County.

In the last two weeks, the Government has been after NASA leaders after the controversial ‘swearing-in’ of Raila Odinga as the people’s president at Uhuru Park on January 30.

MPs Tj Kajwang (Ruaraka), George Aladwa (Makadara) and Miguna Miguna have cases pending in court.