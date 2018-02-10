Police clampdown on NASA leaders to continue - IG Boinnet

| Published Sat, February 10th 2018 at 12:25, Updated February 10th 2018 at 12:54 GMT +3

The Inspector General of Police (IG) Joseph Boinnet has vowed that the crackdown on Opposition leaders and politicians found breaking the law will continue.

IG Boinnet said on Friday he respects arms of the Government pointing out that the Judiciary plays a critical role in the country.

He further warned politicians that no one will be spared in the clampdown if caught breaking the law.

"We are serving the people in a constitutional manner. Break the law and face the consequences. We will arrest them. We are matching ahead and no going back. We are serving the people in accordance with the Constitution,” said Boinnet.

Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet (right) & Interior CS Dr Fred Matiang’i at a past press conference. [Photo: Wilberforce Okwiri]

Boinnet dismissed reports that he disobeyed court orders to release the National Resistance Movement (NRM) self-declared general on February 6, 2018.

"That I am well aware that the Judiciary plays a critical role in our country and I have never disobeyed any court order once brought to my attention. I did not disobey the order of this court. At the time I received the information that the DCI and I were required to be present before the court, I was already scheduled to attend a meeting," the police boss stated.

Boinnet was speaking at the Kiganjo Police Training College in Nyeri County.

In the last two weeks, the Government has been after NASA leaders after the controversial ‘swearing-in’ of Raila Odinga as the people’s president at Uhuru Park on January 30.

MPs Tj Kajwang (Ruaraka), George Aladwa (Makadara) and Miguna Miguna have cases pending in court.

NASA leaders on Wednesday demanded that Miguna be brought back to the country.

The leaders led by Siaya Senator James Orengo said Miguna must be brought back to his motherland adding that the NASA legal team was pursuing the matter in court to ensure he is returned.

Orengo said the Constitution allows any Kenyan who is a citizen by birth to remain Kenyan unless one denounces the citizenship.

“Mr Miguna cannot cease to be a Kenyan citizen. It’s not for the Government of Kenya to determine whether Miguna is a citizen or not,” said Orengo.

In a statement sent to newsrooms on Wednesday, Miguna termed the deportation as a violation of his constitutional rights.

He lashed out at Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr Fred Matiang’i for forcefully sending him to Canada on grounds that his citizenship had been cancelled.

During the oath ceremony on January 30 at Uhuru Park, Raila held a green Bible to his right arm and was sandwiched by Miguna and Orengo.

He recited his ‘oath of office’ before thousands of NASA supporters that thronged the recreational park.

“I Raila Amolo Odinga in full realisation of the high calling to assume the office of the people’s president of the Republic of Kenya, do swear that I will be faithful and bear true allegiance to the people and the Republic of Kenya; that I will preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of Kenya, as by law established, and all other laws of the Republic as adopted by the people of Kenya; that I will protect and uphold sovereignty, integrity and dignity of the people of Kenya. So help me God.” he carefully said.

Speaking shortly after taking ‘oath’, Raila said the event marked the end of electoral injustice in Kenya, adding that Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka would be ‘sworn-in’ at a later date.

Ford Kenya’s Moses Wetang’ula and ANC’s Musalia Mudavadi were also missing as Raila ‘took oath’.