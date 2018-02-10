Panic and fear as fire razes Tenwek Mission Hospital

| Published Sat, February 10th 2018 at 09:53, Updated February 10th 2018 at 09:59 GMT +3

Kenyan’s biggest mission hospital suffered a big blow after a fire gutted part of its buildings.

The fire at Tenwek Mission Hospital in Bomet County broke out a few minutes to 8:00PM on Friday 9 bringing down a whole bloc hosting various hospital facilities.

According to hospital staff, the fire was first seen at the restaurant before spreading to nearby rooms.

The staff said they suspect that the fire was a fault at the restaurant's kitchen.

Fear and panic gripped the hospital as the fiacre fire brought down the building.

Hapless staff and members of the public watched helplessly as a handful youth battled the fire.

They used hospital fire extinguishers and water from taps to put out the fire.

It took more than 3 hours to contain the fire. Fire at the hospital [Courtesy]

County officials attempts to mobilize fire machines from neighbouring regions were futile as the engines arrived hours after the fire had caused a huge damage.

Sick patients tried escaping on foot fearing the fire would spread to their wards.

As late as midnight, dozens of patients who had been admitted at the facility could not be accounted for.

County ambulances from the hospital in collaboration with county ambulances were mobilized to comb neighbouring villages to try and bring back the patients.

Maternity, paediatric, male and female wards remains deserted with only the theatre having a handful of occupants.