Jubilee's Tuju tears into Raila over ‘swearing-in’, claims media is big-headed

| Published Fri, February 9th 2018 at 13:01, Updated February 9th 2018 at 14:44 GMT +3

Jubilee Party Secretary General Raphael Tuju has spoken on Raila Odinga’s ‘swearing-in’ event at Uhuru Park on January 30.

Speaking on BBC's Hardtalk show on Thursday, Tuju said that Raila’s ‘oath of office’ was irrelevant and should not be taken seriously.

“We have seen that before, it’s nothing to write home about. Raila’s swearing-in was child’s play. We are dealing with a very desperate man and this is his last chance to redeem himself. The swearing-in does not challenge the legitimacy of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s election.

Tuju, a cabinet nominee without a portfolio, also accused Raila of masterminding violence for his own gain while plunging some parts of the country into chaos.

“Raila is a nuisance. He is always trying to have rallies in the City Centre... Most of the people who go these rallies are essentially from his ethnic community."

He said it was unfortunate that most politicians mobilise their ethnic communities and become warlords after which they harass their rivals.

“I have never known somebody violent as he is. In his own area of Luo Nyanza where he comes from there is a lot of violence in the political process - a lot of rigging in the political process. People in Kisumu do not have a chance to vote freely,” he indicated.

Tuju further pointed out that deaths during the election period were seen in the Opposition areas, the strongholds of Raila.

On the shutting down of TV stations , Tuju said that the media has become defiant and ‘big-headed’ because of the freedom it enjoys.

He also pointed out that some journalists are affiliated to the Opposition and therefore report irresponsibly.

“TV stations are enjoying the monopoly that I think the communications authority in the UK will not even allow. They control 70 percent of the viewership and 80 percent of the advertising revenues. For that reason they have become a little bit big-headed.

“During the digital migration agenda about a year ago, they shut themselves down for one month acting as spoilt children, throwing tantrums and this they do all the time. They are an extension of the Opposition . There are many journalists who have contested before for political seats as Opposition candidates then when they lose in the primaries they go back to the media houses,” Tuju stated.

Asked about the death of Chris Msando, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) ICT Director murdered just before the August polls, Tuju said the Government was surprised that he was in a night club before he met his death.

“Msando had reported the previous year that his life was in danger, we were surprised he was in a night club until midnight alone without his security,” said Tuju.

NASA leader Raila Odinga gestures during his ‘swearing-in’ as the people’s president at Uhuru Park, Nairobi, on January 30, 2018. [Photo: Courtesy]

During the oath ceremony on January 30 at Uhuru Park, Raila held a green Bible to his right arm and was sandwiched by NRM’s Miguna Miguna and Siaya Senator James Orengo.

He recited his ‘oath of office’ before thousands of NASA supporters that thronged the recreational park.

“I Raila Amolo Odinga in full realisation of the high calling to assume the office of the people’s president of the Republic of Kenya, do swear that I will be faithful and bear true allegiance to the people and the Republic of Kenya; that I will preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of Kenya, as by law established, and all other laws of the Republic as adopted by the people of Kenya; that I will protect and uphold sovereignty, integrity and dignity of the people of Kenya. So help me God.” he carefully said.

Speaking shortly after taking ‘oath’, Raila said the event marked the end of electoral injustice in Kenya, adding that Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka would be ‘sworn-in’ at a later date.

Ford Kenya’s Moses Wetang’ula and ANC’s Musalia Mudavadi were also missing as Raila ‘took oath’.

Murang'a Senator Irungu Kang'ata said last week that Raila has not been arrested because he did not commit a crime on January 30.

According to Mr Kang'ata, the Opposition chief did not take oath as the President of the Republic Kenya but the people’s president.

He added that the recent series of arrests of NASA leaders have been effected because of their inciting statements.

“Mr Odinga has not committed any crime. If he had violated the law, he would have been arrested. He did not take oath as the President of the Republic. There are many presidents in this country such as university student leaders.

"People are being arrested because they are misleading him and making inciting utterances,” the senator stated.

