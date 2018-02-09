Four face Sh7 million fraud charge in Mombasa Next Story
Supporters demonstrated outside UK’s Houses of Parliament

By Thomas Musau | Published Fri, February 9th 2018 at 10:32, Updated February 9th 2018 at 10:43 GMT +3
Miguna Miguna

National Super Alliance supporters demonstrated outside the UK’s Houses of Parliament against Jubilee government's crackdown on critics.

On Wednesday as lawyer Miguna Miguna was transiting through Amsterdam in a forced deportation to Canada, protesters led by former Deputy Governor of Kisumu and Raila Odinga’s sister Ruth Odinga took to the streets of London.

Waving placards with anti-government slogans, the supporters condemned persecution of opposition leaders.

Ali Abdi, who helped organise the demonstration, said Kenya was slowly sliding back to the Kanu era where people could be detained without trial. 

