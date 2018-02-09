Governor Nyong'o sued over Sh200 million estate Next Story
Kenyan man survives by feeding crocodiles (Photos) Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Kenya

Court orders police to protect Bandari Sacco plot from squatter invasion

By Willis Oketch | Published Fri, February 9th 2018 at 09:13, Updated February 9th 2018 at 09:19 GMT +3
Bandari Sacco

Police will continue guarding land belonging to Bandari Sacco to keep squatters off. High Court judge Anne Omolo said the land should not be occupied until a dispute between the squatters and members of the sacco was resolved.

The judge also stopped the building of a perimeter wall around the 60-acre property belonging to over 16,000 sacco members.

ALSO READ: Police recover 230 stolen mobile phones in Nairobi

Representing the squatters, lawyer SM Kimani applied for the order after a December 4 order allowed construction of the wall.

The squatters have laid claim to the property but the sacco members insist they are the rightful owners.

 

RELATED TOPICS:
Mombasa
Bandari land
police

WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Police nab terror suspect in Kilifi

Police nab terror suspect in Kilifi

Police recover 230 stolen mobile phones in Nairobi

Police recover 230 stolen mobile phones in Nairobi

Man killed for stealing 4Kgs of maize

Man killed for stealing 4Kgs of maize

Police arrest 29 Ethiopians in Nairobi

Police arrest 29 Ethiopians in Nairobi

Watch Live TV




ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Kenya

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited