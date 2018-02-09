Court orders police to protect Bandari Sacco plot from squatter invasion

Police will continue guarding land belonging to Bandari Sacco to keep squatters off. High Court judge Anne Omolo said the land should not be occupied until a dispute between the squatters and members of the sacco was resolved.
The judge also stopped the building of a perimeter wall around the 60-acre property belonging to over 16,000 sacco members.
ALSO READ: Police recover 230 stolen mobile phones in Nairobi
Representing the squatters, lawyer SM Kimani applied for the order after a December 4 order allowed construction of the wall.
The squatters have laid claim to the property but the sacco members insist they are the rightful owners.