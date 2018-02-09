Court orders police to protect Bandari Sacco plot from squatter invasion

| Published Fri, February 9th 2018 at 09:13, Updated February 9th 2018 at 09:19 GMT +3

Bandari Sacco

Police will continue guarding land belonging to Bandari Sacco to keep squatters off. High Court judge Anne Omolo said the land should not be occupied until a dispute between the squatters and members of the sacco was resolved.

The judge also stopped the building of a perimeter wall around the 60-acre property belonging to over 16,000 sacco members.

ALSO READ: Police recover 230 stolen mobile phones in Nairobi

Representing the squatters, lawyer SM Kimani applied for the order after a December 4 order allowed construction of the wall.

The squatters have laid claim to the property but the sacco members insist they are the rightful owners.