Terrorism threat stalking us but we shall crush it, Uhuru says

| Published Fri, February 9th 2018 at 00:00, Updated February 8th 2018 at 22:25 GMT +3

President Uhuru Kenyatta inspects a guard of honour mounted by recruits at the Recruits Training School in Eldoret during a passing out parade 08-02-2018. [photo/Kevin Tunoi]

Terrorism is still a threat to Kenya and the region’s peace and stability, but the country is determined to crush the enemy once and for all, President Uhuru Kenyatta has said.

Speaking yesterday at a passing out parade at the Recruits Training School Moi Barracks, Eldoret, the President said Kenya had lost soldiers in defence of the country and pursuit of peace and security.

This, he said, was a reminder that the terror threat remained real for the country.

“In the defence of our motherland and in the pursuit of peace and security, we have lost gallant soldiers, which is a reminder that the threat is still upon us,” said Uhuru.

While lauding Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) soldiers for fighting Al Shabaab in Somalia and Boni forest, the President said the soldiers had not fallen in vain and that their sacrifice for the country’s freedom had strengthened its resolve to fight and destroy the enemy.

“Our engagements have indeed degraded the Al Shabaab ability to launch attacks in Kenya and elsewhere. When this entire region is finally at peace it will be because of the men and women of KDF who fought bravely for peace, prosperity, freedom, equality, and the law,” he stated.

President Kenyatta commended Kenyan soldiers for their professional conduct during operations in support of civil authority.

He added: “I recognise the contributions that our defence forces continue to make for our country as a whole, especially in turning their skills and assets to development projects across the country. The officers’ values and the unique contribution of each KDF member – often in difficult situations – to keep the peace and to protect our values.”

He said KDF's unity and cohesion stand as proof of the greatness that can be achieved when all people live in harmony irrespective of tribe, race, religion, or gender – and that they serve as an example to emulate for every Kenyan.

