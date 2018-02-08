Police arrest 29 Ethiopians in Nairobi Next Story
Miguna Miguna arrives in Canada; welcomed by Kenyans (Photos)

By Mercy Asamba | Published Thu, February 8th 2018 at 07:59, Updated February 8th 2018 at 09:00 GMT +3

Lawyer Miguna Miguna during an interview, lashed out at the Government's decision to deport him to Canada, vowing to make those responsible pay.

The self-declared NRM General accused the police of impunity for ignoring court orders.

Miguna was arrested on February 2 from his Runda home by a team of more than 30 heavily armed police officers.

Upon arrest, he says, “they took me to all manner of locations. They took me to at least six police stations.”

Combative lawyer says police officers treated him ‘like a beast’ for five days

Miguna said police officers accused him of being in Kenya illegally, claiming he was not a Kenyan and deported him.

He added that he expected Canada to be involved in his case because what happened to him was a violation of human rights.[Courtesy]

"I will challenge all the illegal and unconditional actions by the despots in court starting today. I have instructed a battery of competent advocates to ensure that the ongoing rogue purveyors of impunity are brought to book."

[Courtesy]

The vocal lawyer also said he was forcibly placed on a late night KLM Royal Dutch Airlines flight from Nairobi to Amsterdam in flagrant violation of his constitutional rights, five court orders and "common decency".

