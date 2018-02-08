Uhuru's nominees upbeat as they face vetting team

| Published Thu, February 8th 2018 at 00:00, Updated February 7th 2018 at 23:07 GMT +3

President Uhuru Kenyatta is accompanied by Kajiado County Governor Joseph ole Lenku, Cabinet Secretary for Industrialization and Enterprise Development, Mr. Adan Mohamed and Chairman, Devki Group of Companies Mr. Narendra Raval. [Photo/Standard]

Some of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s nominees for Cabinet secretary have expressed confidence they will sail through during vetting that starts today.

The President, while unveiling his Cabinet two weeks ago, named nine new individuals who will join his team.

Yesterday, outgoing Director of Public Prosecutions Keriako Tobiko, a CS nominee for Environment, former Marsabit Governor Ukur Yattani (Labour) and Rashid Achesa (Sports) told The Standard they were ready for the scrutiny. “I am well prepared and ready for the interview. I know I will triumph,” said Tobiko.

During his term as DPP, Tobiko teamed up with the AG and Solicitor General to represent Kenya in the proceedings at the ICC.

Yattani said he was optimistic his over 25 years experience in public service, including a stint in politics as an MP and governor, coupled with his exposure as a diplomat, would come in handy when he faces the Committee on Appointments.

Immediately he was named, a section of leaders from his county were reported to have disowned him, citing his "poor performance" as governor.

“I have no fear at all since I have had a distinguished career and had no issues in the various positions I held. Parliament is a serious institutions and I know those who may try to witch hunt me will not be entertained,” said the ex-governor.

Achesa said he is set to face the panel, noting he does not expect any hitches. He said he has thorough understanding of the docket he will head having been a sportsman.

“The docket is not strange to me due to the vast experience I have in boxing. I have no fears at all since no one is against my bid to be a CS,” he said.

Apart from Tobiko, Yattani and Achesa, Mr Simon Chelugui nominee for Water and Sanitation, will all face the panel, led by National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi, tomorrow.

Other nominees are Margaret Kobia (Public Service, Youth and Gender Affairs), John Munyes (Petroleum and Mining), Monica Juma (Foreign Affairs), Farida Karoney (Lands) and Peter Munya (East African Community).