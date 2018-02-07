Mystery death advertisement in the Daily Nation Next Story
Uhuru directive on meetings to hurt tourism: stakeholders say

By Philip Mwakio | Published Wed, February 7th 2018 at 09:02, Updated February 7th 2018 at 09:33 GMT +3
President Uhuru Kenyatta. [courtesy]

A hotel association has faulted President Uhuru Kenyatta's directive that all Government seminars and workshops should be held in public institutions.

Uhuru issued the directive during a conference for police chiefs at the Kenya School of Government last week.

ALSO READ: Jubilee offers to talk with rebel MPs

Speaking in Mombasa County, Sam Ikwaye, the Kenya Association of Hotelkeepers and Caterers (KAHC) Coast branch chairman, said the directive was not good for tourism.

"Many investors have been diversifying to conference tourism and one of our biggest clients is the Government," said Mr Ikwaye.

Hotel managers also faulted Uhuru's directive.

"If implemented, it means that the State will be doing business with itself and denying the private sector space," said Plaza Beach Hotel General Manager Dennis Gwaro.

