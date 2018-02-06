Miguna to appear before Kajiado court on Feb 14

| Published Tue, February 6th 2018 at 17:27, Updated February 6th 2018 at 19:35 GMT +3

National Resistance Movement member Miguna Miguna arrives at the Kajiado Resident Magistrates Court on Feb 6, 2018. [Photo by Peterson Githaiga/Standard]

The High Court has ordered the immediate release of National Resistance Movement (NRM) politician Miguna Miguna, who has been in police custody since Friday last week.

Orders by High Court Judge Luka Kimaru were that Miguna should be set free on an anticipatory bail of Sh 50,000 as granted by court last week and should appear before the Kajiado Resident Magistrate Court on February 14.

The judge also directed that other charges preferred against Miguna would be contrary to the law, adding that he would not leave the courthouse today until Miguna is brought before him.

There was a standoff in the courtroom when Miguna’s lawyers demanded that he be produced as directed on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Miguna had appeared before the Kajiado Resident Magistrate Edwin Mulochi who ruled that he should appear before the High Court in Nairobi so that Judge Luka Kimaru could give a ruling on his case.

Miguna’s lawyer John Khamwina took issue with the unwillingness of the Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet and Directorate of Criminal Investigations boss George Kinoti to obey court orders and appear before Justice Kimaru today morning as directed, over contempt of court.

In his ruling delivered today afternoon, the judge took into account the legitimate concerns of Miguna’s whereabouts saying that “it is worrying that police are unwilling to share the applicant’s location.”

Lawyer Harun Ndubi also asked the court that the IG and DCIs lawyers be detained as sureties of producing Miguna.

