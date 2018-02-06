Miguna to be charged in Kajiado Court

| Published Tue, February 6th 2018 at 10:57, Updated February 6th 2018 at 12:08 GMT +3

After a protracted battle with law enforcement officers, self-proclaimed general of the outlawed National Resistance Movement (NRM) Miguna Miguna has been arraigned before a court in Kajiado.

Earlier, copies of the draft charges had surfaced at the Kajiado Court. Miguna in Kajiado Magistrates' Court. [Courtesy]

According to the charge sheet seen by Standard Digital Miguna could be charged for violating three laws.

The outspoken former aide to NASA leader Raila Odinga and a passionate NRM mobiliser is charged with being present and consenting to the administration of oath to commit treason.

He has refused to take plea arguing that he was not charged in Nairobi as was directed by the High Court.

The charge sheet also reads that he took part in an unlawful assembly during the NASA swearing-in at Uhuru Park on January 30.

“On the 30th day of January 2018 at Uhuru Park in Nairobi County, jointly with others not before the court, were concerned in organising of a public meeting at the said place without having notified the officer commanding Central Police Station Nairobi in whose jurisdiction they were,” the charge sheet read.

It further read that Miguna engaged in an organised criminal activity contrary to the provisions of the prevention of organised crime act of 2010.

“On February 1, 2018 at Okoa Kenya offices Lavington in Nairobi County, professed to be a member of National Resistance Movement (NRM), a group declared an organised criminal group,” it said.

Miguna has since failed to take plea, insisting he was to be charged in Nairobi.

