Raila would have been arrested if he violated the law on January 30, says Murang'a senator

| Published Tue, February 6th 2018 at 00:10, Updated February 6th 2018 at 00:37 GMT +3

National Super Alliance (NASA) leader Raila Odinga was ‘sworn-in’ as the people’s president at Uhuru Park grounds in Nairobi on January 30.

Majority of Jubilee leaders have repeatedly lashed out at NASA and Raila for the ‘swearing-in’, terming the act as treasonous.

Murang'a Senator Irungu Kang'ata says that Raila has not been arrested because he did not commit a crime on January 30.

According to Mr Kang'ata, the Opposition chief did not take oath as the President of the Republic Kenya but the people’s president.

He adds that the recent series of arrests of NASA leaders have been effected because of their inciting statements.

“Mr Odinga has not committed any crime. If he had violated the law, he would have been arrested. He did not take oath as the President of the Republic. There are many presidents in this country such as university student leaders.

"People are being arrested because they are misleading him and making inciting utterances,” the senator states.

Lawyers and political analysts have also weighed in on the controversial Opposition event with divided opinions.

Murang'a Senator Irungu Kang'ata addressing a past press conference. [Photo: Courtesy]

Political analyst Mutahi Ngunyi said on Saturday the Government cannot arrest Raila because 'Kenya will burn'.

Ngunyi, however, pointed out that the State should not be cowed and should apprehend him because the country would eventually bounce back after turmoil.

"Kenya will burn if Raila is arrested, however, Kenya will bounce back. Each time Kenya burns because of Raila it bounced back. Government should not shy away from arresting Raila. In fact, they should take him to a mental hospital because declaring himself a 'toy' president' of an imaginary people is abnormal," said Mr Ngunyi.

The analyst further threw a jibe at the NASA leader indicating that his rebellion has nothing to do with the Opposition.

"Maybe he is losing his mind. Maybe that's why his colleagues abandoned him. In my view, Raila's rebellion has nothing to do with the opposition. It is a Luo affair period. That is what Mudavadi, Kalonzo and Wetang’ula told us,” the Government leaning analyst stated.

During the oath ceremony on January 30, Raila held a green Bible to his right arm and was sandwiched by Miguna Miguna and Siaya Senator James Orengo.

He recited his ‘oath of office’ before thousands of NASA supporters that thronged the recreational park.

“I Raila Amolo Odinga in full realisation of the high calling to assume the office of the people’s president of the Republic of Kenya, do swear that I will be faithful and bear true allegiance to the people and the Republic of Kenya; that I will preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of Kenya, as by law established, and all other laws of the Republic as adopted by the people of Kenya; that I will protect and uphold sovereignty, integrity and dignity of the people of Kenya. So help me God.” he carefully said.

Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka, however, did not attend the inauguration.

Speaking shortly after taking ‘oath’, Raila said the event marks the end of electoral injustice in Kenya, adding that Kalonzo would be ‘sworn-in’ at a later date.

Other NASA principals Moses Wetang’ula and Musalia Mudavadi were also missing as Raila ‘took oath’.