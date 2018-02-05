Judge finds IG Boinnet, DCI boss in contempt of court after failing to produce Miguna

| Published Mon, February 5th 2018 at 16:29, Updated February 5th 2018 at 17:38 GMT +3

Nasa leader Raila Odinga, businessman Jimmy Wanjigi at the Milimani Law courts to attend Miguna’s hearing on Feb 5 2018.

Opposition leader Raila Odinga, businessman Jimmy Wanjigi and a host of Nasa lawyers appeared in court today awaiting the presentation of National Resistance Movement’s (NRM) Miguna Miguna.

High Court Judge Luka Kimaru had earlier in the day ordered the Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet and Directorate of Criminal Investigations boss George Kinoti to produce Miguna Miguna in court by 2pm.

However, failure by the two to produce Miguna has warranted being in contempt of court with new orders from the judge requiring them to appear in person tomorrow morning at 9am.

The controversial lawyer was consequently absent from the proceedings raising eyebrows among netizens of his whereabouts, with reports of his health having worsened.

"We are fearing for the life of Miguna Miguna. Is he alive? Is he dead? Is he in a hospital?" Lawyer John Khaminwa asked in court amid uncertainty.

On Sunday, Miguna’s lawyer Edwin Sifuna said that the general had suffered an asthma attack while being detained at the Lari police station to which they were denied access to give him his medication.

Nasa lawyers led by John Khamwina have asked the court to hold IG Boinnet liable for arguably disobeying orders.

"We were taught that when a judge makes an order; whether it is correct or wrong, it must be obeyed,” Khamwina argued.

On his part, Kinoti said that he would wait for investigations to begin as he is yet to receive a charge sheet, adding that he had complied with the order.

Nasa is also expected to march to Central Police Station tomorrow to protest recent arrests on a section of its leaders while also recording a statement on why they attended Raila’s ‘swearing-in held at Uhuru Park last week Tuesday.

The people’s president is expected to lead the procession towards the station. It remains unclear whether Nasa co-principals will be in attendance.