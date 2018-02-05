Protesters in Kibera demand release of Miguna, tell Government to obey court order

| Published Mon, February 5th 2018 at 00:15, Updated February 5th 2018 at 00:12 GMT +3

Kibera residents in Nairobi demanded the release of Miguna Miguna on Sunday.

In solidarity, the residents thronged the streets asking the Government to immediately free the National Resistance Movement (NRM), self-proclaimed general, Miguna.

Displaying placards, the irate protesters said they were aggrieved by the manner in which the fiery lawyer was still kept in the cells despite a court order ordering his release.

National Super Alliance (NASA) leaders led by Siaya Senator James Orengo indicated they might file contempt of court suit against the Government if Miguna is not freed.

The leaders spoke during a rally at Baba Dogo in Ruaraka constituency, Nairobi.

Lawyer Edwin Sifuna claimed on Sunday that Miguna suffered an asthma attack at Lari police station where he is still in custody.

Mr Sifuna indicated that an OCS at the station denied him access to attend to Miguna.

“It’s true. We received info that Miguna has suffered an Asthma attack. I have with me an inhaler but the OCS has become hostile. He won’t let me see my client to give him the medication,” Sifuna posted on Twitter.

Makadara Member of Parliament (MP) George Aladwa was on Saturday arrested from his Buruburu home and taken to Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters in Kiambu.

The former Nairobi Mayor was a key player in the swearing-in of Raila.

Recently, a team of detectives had been set up at the DCI headquarters to investigate alleged illegal activities that took place during the now controversial oath ceremony.

Police arrested the vocal lawyer (Miguna) at his Runda home, Nairobi over Tuesday’s ‘swearing-in’ of Raila Odinga as people’s president.

The Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) George Kinoti said that the vocal lawyer was apprehended for administering an illegal oath and being a member of NRM, a movement that has since been outlawed by the Government.

“Miguna publicly declared that he is the general of NRM, which is already declared a proscribed group. By the time he declared publicly, there was a gazette notice by the minister. How can we let it go? We are law enforcers,” said Kinoti.

Miguna had on Thursday dared Interior CS Fred Matiang'i to arrest him for administering the oath to Opposition leader, Raila.

"Matiang'i if you are looking for me, I am ready and I have been ready since I was a teenager," he said.

He further directed NASA supporters to remove all of President Uhuru Kenyatta's portraits from their business premises.

"We are ordering NRM soldiers to take down Uhuru portraits from all homes, businesses and every premise they occupy," Miguna said.

The outspoken politician said the coalition will in due course produce legitimate portraits of "President Raila Odinga".

"We will distribute the portraits ourselves. We are going to do it in an organised and fashioned way," he said.

Raila was ‘sworn-in’ at the Uhuru Park grounds on January 30.

Holding a green Bible to his right arm and sandwiched by his former aide Miguna and Siaya Senator James Orengo, Raila recited his ‘oath of office’ before thousands of NASA supporters that thronged the recreational park.

“I Raila Amolo Odinga in full realisation of the high calling to assume the office of the people’s president of the Republic of Kenya, do swear that I will be faithful and bear true allegiance to the people and the Republic of Kenya; that I will preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of Kenya, as by law established, and all other laws of the Republic as adopted by the people of Kenya; that I will protect and uphold sovereignty, integrity and dignity of the people of Kenya. So help me God.” he carefully said.

Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka, however, did not attend the inauguration.

Speaking shortly after taking ‘oath’, Raila said the event marks the end of electoral injustice in Kenya, adding that Kalonzo would be ‘sworn-in’ at a later date.

Other NASA principals Moses Wetang’ula and Musalia Mudavadi were also missing as Raila ‘took oath’.