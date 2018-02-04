More groups condemn media shutdown

| Published Sun, February 4th 2018 at 00:00, Updated February 3rd 2018 at 20:33 GMT +3

Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB) Chairman Philip Anyolo (centre) flanked by his vice John Oballa Owaa(left) and Mombasa Archbishop Martin Kivuva Musonde (right) during a press conference at Christ the King Cathedral in Nakuru on November 9, 2017. [Photo/Kennedy Gachuhi].

The conference of Catholic Bishops has condemned government’s shut down three major TV stations, saying it does not auger well for freedom of press.

“It is retrogressive and deliberate effort toward eroding the positive steps the country and her people have laid down in the Constitution as a social contract,” read the statement signed by chairman of Catholic Bishops Philip Anyolo.

The statement reinforces that of various institutions that have strongly denounced the move by the government to shut down three TV stations for airing Opposition leader’s Raila Odinga’s ‘swearing in’ as People’s President.

The bishops said as a church, they are mandated to promote justice and peace, and are ready to start the process of national dialogue to resolve problems plaguing the country. The Editors’ Guild also demanded for prosecution of government agencies responsible for the closure.

“Beyond restoration of broadcast signals, there is the issue of damages and revenue losses as a result of the disruption. Those responsible for this blatant violation of the law must pay for the penalties,” said the Guild.

Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) also called for credible and expeditious investigation into any form of illegal switch off.

“The commission calls upon the government to reassure Kenyans that no measure, legal, regulatory or extra judicial shall be taken to limit the constitutionally guaranteed freedom of the media,” said Kagwiria Mbogori, Commission’s chairperson.

Press advocacy group, Committee to Protect Journalists also criticised the government’s decision to disable transmission of TV signals.