DP Ruto warns Raila against forming a government before 2022

| Published Sat, February 3rd 2018 at 16:38, Updated February 3rd 2018 at 17:02 GMT +3

Deputy President William Ruto has revisited the talks of holding a dialogue with the Opposition saying they are only ready to discuss issues around development.

“We are ready to talk about how millions of Kenyan youth will get jobs, how to produce enough food to end the shame of hunger and how to ensure hospital bills are paid through insurance covers such as NHIF,” he said amidst smattering cheers.

Ruto would also warn National Super Alliance (NASA) against forming a Government before the 2022 general elections, asking them to accept the outcome of the October 2017 repeat elections.

“They (NASA) should not lie to their supporters that there will be an election apart from that of 2022. They next contest is in 2022 and should prepare for that. Let us sit together and plan for the development of Kenyans,” said Ruto.

Recently on Tuesday, January 30, Raila Odinga took an oath as the ‘People’s President’, a move that has been widely criticised as undermining the legitimacy of the elected Government.

“The Opposition has always maintained that we need to follow the Constitution. We must follow the constitution. We are firmly anchored on the law and no is above the law irrespective of who we are, we must submit to the dictates of the Constitution of Kenya,” Ruto said.

He added, “If you want us to talk about who will be the President, we are not qualified. Only Kenyans can decide that. When they decide, it is a matter of 'God's case, no appeal'.”

Call for Unity

Further, Ruto called on the Opposition to champion for politics of unity as divisive politics of hate had caused Kenyans a lot of suffering.

“We in Jubilee believe in building bridges of unit, togetherness and brotherhood in our great country. We will not relent on that course,” he said.

He was speaking at the funeral of the widow of former Vice President Yvonne Wamalwa at her Milimani farm in Trans Nzoia.

Yvonne’s body was flown to Kitale in a Kenya Air force plane on Friday February 2 after a requiem at the Consolata Shrine in Nairobi a day before.

Until her death, Yvonne was the Deputy Director in the Asia and Australia Directorate in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed, Bungoma Senator Moses Wetang'ula, Bungoma Governor Wycliffe Wangamati, Kiminini Member of Parliament Chris Wamalwa among other leaders attended the funeral.