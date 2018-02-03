Miguna rearrested Next Story
Police arrest Makadara MP George Aladwa

By Hillary Orinde | Published Sat, February 3rd 2018 at 09:47, Updated February 3rd 2018 at 11:51 GMT +3

Makadara Member of Parliament George Aladwa has been arrested from his Buruburu home and taken to Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters in Kiambu on Saturday February 3 morning.

The former Nairobi Mayor was a key player in the swearing-in of National Super Alliance (NASA) leader Raila Odinga on January 30.

ALSO READ: Inside Raila’s 24 agonising hours before swearing-in

Recently, a team of detectives had been set up at the DCI headquarters to investigate alleged illegal activities that took place during the now controversial swearing-in.

“What was witnessed at Uhuru Park was a well-choreographed attempt to subvert or overthrow the legally constitutional government of Kenya,” said Interior CS Matiang’i as he launched the crackdown on NASA.

A series of arrests that began with Ruaraka MP TJ Kajwang and self-declared National Resistance General Miguna Miguna have since been effected.

Aladwa’s reason for arrest is still unknown.

More to follow. 

Why Governor Hassan Joho electrifies the NASA base

Inside Raila's 24 agonising hours before swearing-in

Court releases Miguna Miguna on cash bail

14-year-old boy shot in Kibera

