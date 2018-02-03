Police arrest Makadara MP George Aladwa

| Published Sat, February 3rd 2018 at 09:47, Updated February 3rd 2018 at 11:51 GMT +3

Makadara Member of Parliament George Aladwa has been arrested from his Buruburu home and taken to Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters in Kiambu on Saturday February 3 morning.

The former Nairobi Mayor was a key player in the swearing-in of National Super Alliance (NASA) leader Raila Odinga on January 30.

ALSO READ: Inside Raila’s 24 agonising hours before swearing-in

Recently, a team of detectives had been set up at the DCI headquarters to investigate alleged illegal activities that took place during the now controversial swearing-in.

“What was witnessed at Uhuru Park was a well-choreographed attempt to subvert or overthrow the legally constitutional government of Kenya,” said Interior CS Matiang’i as he launched the crackdown on NASA.

A series of arrests that began with Ruaraka MP TJ Kajwang and self-declared National Resistance General Miguna Miguna have since been effected.

Aladwa’s reason for arrest is still unknown.

More to follow.