Police arrest Makadara MP George Aladwa

Makadara Member of Parliament George Aladwa has been arrested from his Buruburu home and taken to Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters in Kiambu on Saturday February 3 morning.
The former Nairobi Mayor was a key player in the swearing-in of National Super Alliance (NASA) leader Raila Odinga on January 30.
Recently, a team of detectives had been set up at the DCI headquarters to investigate alleged illegal activities that took place during the now controversial swearing-in.
“What was witnessed at Uhuru Park was a well-choreographed attempt to subvert or overthrow the legally constitutional government of Kenya,” said Interior CS Matiang’i as he launched the crackdown on NASA.
A series of arrests that began with Ruaraka MP TJ Kajwang and self-declared National Resistance General Miguna Miguna have since been effected.
Aladwa’s reason for arrest is still unknown.
More to follow.